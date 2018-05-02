Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mon, Apr 20th, 2020

    Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers: HC seeks Maha response

    Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra government’s response to a plea challenging its circular prohibiting door- to-door distribution of newspapers in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Justice N W Sambre was hearing a petition filed by the Maharashtra Union of Working Journalists and the Nagpur
    Union of Working Journalists challenging the circular dated April 18.

    The government order stated that while newspapers can be sold at stalls, door-to-door distribution by vendors cannot be permitted at this stage looking at the rapid spread of coronavirus.

    The petition said the circular was “arbitrary, unreasonable and in violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India”.

