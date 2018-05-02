Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    283 COVID-19 cases in M’rashtra; tally at 4,483

    With 283 new COVID-19 patients found in Maharashtra, their tally increased to 4,483 on Monday, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

    Most of the fresh infections, 187, were detected in Mumbai, the city worst affected by coronavirus in the state, which leads the nationwide tally.

    Tope shared the details from his official Twitter handle @rajeshtope11.

    Maharashtra reported 283 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the tally to 4,483. It includes 187 from Mumbai, which is highest, followed by 22 from Vasai-Virar (located on outskirts of Mumbai),” said the minister.

    The other areas where COVID-19 cases were detected on Monday are Kalyan and Dombivli (16), Thane (21), nine each from Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Panvel, seven from Mira Bhayandar, two from Raigad and one each from Satara, Bhiwandi, Nagpur and Solapur, Tope said.

    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    FDA seizes degraded betel nuts worth ₹ 8.44 lakh in Wathoda
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    फळ व भाजी विक्रेत्यांच्या फिरत्या सेवेबाबत कार्यवाही करा
    लोकप्रतिनिधींनी प्रशासनासोबत योग्य समन्वय ठेवावा – पालकमंत्री
    नेता हो तो प्रफुल पटेल जैसा.. कोई सरहद ना.. इन्हें रोके !
    गोंदिया- असहायों के बीच रोजाना 2600 भोजन पैकेट का वितरण
    Nagpur Corona Update : 6 more test positive, total cases stand at 79
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    फळ व भाजी विक्रेत्यांच्या फिरत्या सेवेबाबत कार्यवाही करा
    लोकप्रतिनिधींनी प्रशासनासोबत योग्य समन्वय ठेवावा – पालकमंत्री
    प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्रासह संपूर्ण शहरात पाणी पुरवठा सुरळीत ठेवा
    FDA seizes degraded betel nuts worth ₹ 8.44 lakh in Wathoda
    नागपुरातील पत्रकारांची होणार कोरोना चाचणी
    महिन्द्रा ॲन्ड महिन्द्रा कंपनीच्या वतीने कोरोनाचा मुकाबला करण्यासाठी “फेस शिल्ड” सुपुर्द
    नेता हो तो प्रफुल पटेल जैसा.. कोई सरहद ना.. इन्हें रोके !
    Nagpur Police set up open theatre at shelter home, First film: Tanhaji
    सत्तावीस दिवसांपासून बुटीबोरी येथे गरजवंताना भोजनदान
    Nagpur Corona Update : 6 more test positive, total cases stand at 79
