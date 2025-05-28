Video: BJP Leader Parinay Phuke Faces Family Allegations: Priya Receives Political Support

Advertisement



Nagpur: BJP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Parinay Phuke has once again landed in controversy. This time, serious allegations have been raised by Priya Phuke, the wife of his late younger brother, Sanket Phuke. Speaking to the media, Priya accused her in-laws of harassment and claimed that she has been denied her rightful share in the family property.

However, Priya was not alone in her plea for justice. She was joined in a joint press conference by Renuka Khadse, a leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), and Sushma Andhare from the Ubhata movement. Both leaders extended their full support to Priya, referring to her as a “beloved sister” and demanded justice for her.

Priya said, “I’ve been fighting for justice ever since my husband passed away, but no one has heard me out. I’ve been mentally harassed by the Phuke family and am now being kept away from the property.”

Sushma Andhare openly criticized the government during the press conference. She said, “Priya has appealed to everyone from the Chief Minister to the Women’s Commission, but no action has been taken. The Commission seems to be busy with party work. Everyone knows how close Parinay Phuke is to those in power.”

Renuka Khadse added, “Priya is like a sister to me, and I stand with her. This shouldn’t be politicized, but the truth is that no action is ever taken against those in the ruling party. If the government really believes in protecting women’s rights, they should have treated Priya as a ‘beloved sister’ and ensured she gets justice.”

Both women leaders reiterated the demand for Priya to receive her rightful share in the family property and called for an impartial investigation by the authorities.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Priya said:

“All I ever wanted was justice, but I’ve faced disappointment at every step. I still hope the truth will prevail. No woman should have to go through what I did. I will continue to fight for my rights.”

