Dhammachakra Pravartan Din celebrated with fervour at Deekshabhoomi

Nagpur: The 66th Dhammachakra Pravartan Din was celebrated with fervour at Deekshabhoomi and other areas of Nagpur on Friday, October 14.People in large numbers paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion. A section of followers of Dr Ambedkar celebrate Dhammachakra Pravartan Din as per the date instead of others who celebrate it on Ashok Vijayadashami.

Nagarjun Surei Sasai, President, Deekshabhoomi Smarak Samiti offered flowers to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha idol at Deekshabhoomi. Sasai also gave Dhamma-diksha to followers on the occasion.

Dragon Palace Temple: Gyaneshwar Mahathero (Kushinagar) conducted a prayer meet and gave Dhammadesana. ‘Cheevar Dan’, ‘Bhojan Dan’ and ‘Murti Dan’ were done at the hands of Adv Sulekha Kumbhare.

