Saving patient’s life is a priority, say experts at IMA’s conference

IMA’s 3-day Nimacon 2022 conference begins in Nagpur

Nagpur: For doctors, saving the life of their patients should be a priority and for this, immediate solutions can be taken through simple observations, opined expert doctors on the first day of Nimacon 2022 conference. This year marks the 20th year of the annual conference organized by the Indian Medical Association or IMA. Young members of IMA along with eminent doctors from the Second Capital also took part in this conference.

The first day of the three-day conference began on Friday with a discussion on sleep-snoring, insomnia and its management. Dr. Ajay Deshpande, Dr. Rajesh Swarnakar and Dr. Abhishek Faye participated in this seminar. What exactly is snoring? While saying this, Dr. Deshpande made a PowerPoint presentation. A workshop was held after the seminar on the possible dangers of not getting enough oxygen while sleeping. In this workshop various and innovative equipments were given information along with demonstrations of them.

Nimacon 2022 was formally inaugurated in the second session. On this occasion, President of IMA Dr. Prakash Dev, Secretary Dr. Samir Jagirdar, Dr. Rajesh Savarbandhe of Nimacon Organizing Committee, Dr. Ajay Deshpande, Dr. Sushma Thackeray, Dr. Ragini Mandalik, Dr. Rashmi Bhaisare, Dr. Prajakta Kaduskar, Dr. Anirudh Devke and Dr. Kush Jhunjhunwala were the chief guests. Dr. Raj Gajbhiye was present as the chief guest in the program.

In the third session of the conference, guidance was given on how to manage to save the patient while there is still time in hand from shocks to the body. On this topic, Dr. Deepak Jeswani, Dr. Amol Meshram and Dr. Dilip Kshirsagar explained the medical concepts related to heart attack along with others. Shock is usually a heart attack! There is such recognition. However, its various forms and definitions, their scientific analysis, what exactly is shock? To recognize this, observational skills, management of treatment, safe transfer of the patient to a larger hospital were explained by expert doctors based on experience and study. After this, demonstrations were done on the statue in a workshop held.

Any convulsive patient should be stabilized and free air should be maintained around him. After his breathing stabilizes, finally check for pulse, he advised. He emphasized on accurate and close observation of the person in shock. On the second day of Nimacon i.e. Saturday, October 15, there will be expert discussions on thyroid, joint transplant surgery, diabetes, psychology, breast cancer, tuberculosis, gynaecology. Moreover, Dr. Prashant Joshi will guide the audience about the status of dual diseases in India under Dr. Baliram Dubey’s lecture.

