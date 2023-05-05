Dhamma Padayatra from Deekshabhoomi to Leh-Ladakh to promote Buddha’s message of ‘Equality and Peace’

Nagpur: In a bid to spread the message of equality, brotherhood, and peace preached by Tathagata Lord Gautama Buddha and to fulfill the resolve of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar to make India a Buddhist center, the Dhamma Padayatra is set to commence from Deekshabhoomi to Leh-Ladakh on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti. Thailand Bhante Pahra Thepariya Tisuthi and Gagan Malik announced the event at Ravi Bhavan on Thursday.

The Dhamma Padayatra is being organized by the Gagan Malik Foundation and Ashraya Foundation, in association with other organizations. The event will begin on May 5th from Uvaila Colony on Wardha Marg, with Shramner training starting at 3 PM at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Auditorium. Around 100 Shramners will be trained from May 6th to 8th at Sihora Kanhan, and they will travel to Rajgir after the training.

The Dhamma Padayatra will begin from Venuvan to Buddha Gaya, followed by Dharamshala, with 100 monks from India and 100 from Thailand participating in the walk. While the Shramners will travel by bus, the Dhamma Padayatra will take place over a month-long period between Dharamshala and Leh-Ladakh, starting from May 5th and concluding on July 15th.

The aim of this Dhamma Padayatra is to spread the message of Buddha and accelerate the turning of the Dhammachakra, as well as to promote equality, brotherhood, and peace across the world. The organizers hope that this Padayatra will serve as a source of inspiration to people across India and the world, inspiring them to follow in the footsteps of Lord Gautama Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in their quest for a peaceful and just society.

