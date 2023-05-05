Woman RTO inspector in ACB’s net for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe

Nagpur: In a significant action, the sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested a lady RTO Inspector for allegedly taking bribe at the Jamkandri border on Friday morning.

The ACB Superintendent Rahul Maknikar confirmed the news to ‘Nagpur Today’ and disclosed that the action was not taken by Nagpur but Amravati ACB.

The arrested woman RTO inspector has been identified as Geeta Shejwar, who had reportedly demanded a bribe of lakhs from a person to avoid any legal action. The complainant immediately reported the incident to the Superintendent of Amravati Anti Corruption Bureau, who ordered an investigation.

Upon investigation, the ACB officials confirmed the allegations and laid a trap to catch the accused red-handed. The woman RTO inspector was caught in the act on Friday morning after the bribe was fixed.

This incident has created a stir among the RTO officers and employees, causing widespread panic.

Further actions will be taken against the accused as the investigation continues. The incident has once again highlighted the issue of corruption in government agencies and the need for stronger measures to tackle this menace.

