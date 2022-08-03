Devotees throng Vishveshwarya Mahadev Devasthan on first Shravan Somwar

Advertisement

Nagpur: To mark the first Shravan Somwar, the Vishveshwarya Mahadev Devasthan, Shukrawari Talav, Nagpur, was beautifully decorated. Devotees in large numbers thronged the temple since the wee hours. The devotees offered milk, water and ‘bel’ leaves to the almighty on the auspicious occasion. Various religious programmes were organised at the temple on the occasion.

As per the belief, wishes get fulfilled by offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Shravan Somvars. Devotees also observed fast to seek blessings of the god.

Every year during this auspicious month, devotees visit Vishveshwarya Mahadev Devasthan and other temples to seek blessings of the Lord. Though Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, offering prayers to the Lord on the Mondays during this particular month of Shravan is considered highly significant and auspicious.

