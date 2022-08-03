Two from Nagpur meet watery grave in Kanhan River in Mauda

Advertisement

Nagpur: Two youth from Gorewada reportedly drowned in Kanhan River in Mauda Tehsil, around 35 kilometers from here, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Thobare (25) and Umesh Thakre (27), both residents of Gorewada.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Senior Police Inspector Mauda, Hemantkumar Kharabe said that the duo came to Mauda to attend a private function.

“Following attending the function, Rahul and Umesh decided to go for a swim. Prima facie, the duo appeared to fail to cope with the force of the river and swept away in the flow,” he said.

“Cops in association with SDRF personnel have launched a search operation of the bodies,” PI Kharabe added.

