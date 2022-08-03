Descendant of Saint Tajuddin Baba Aulia gets threat letter from gang who claimed to have killed Sidhu Moose Wala

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sakkardara Police have booked some miscreants for allegedly sending a threat letter to Sayyed Talef Taji, the descendant of Saint Tajuddin Baba Aulia. Sayyed Talef Taji has approached Sakkardara Police after he received a threat letter on August 2. An FIR has been registered in this connection.

In a letter sent by one Pappu Gujjar from Kamla Nehru Nagar, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Sayyed Talef Taji has been warned of dire consequences. The writer, who claimed to be a part of the gang that killed renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, informed Sayyed Talef Taji that his gang members have visited Nagpur. The accused person also disclosed the number of Sayyed Talef Taji’s car and warned him that he will meet the same fate as Sidhu Moose Wala or even worse.

Terrified of the threat letter, Sayyed Talef Taji approached Sakkardara Police Station seeking help. Cops have registered a case and launched the probe into the matter.

Sayyed Talef Taji has sought security from the Central and State Government, as he has been receiving life threats for quite some time now. Notably, back in June this year, Sayyed Talef Taji had said that he is getting life threats on phones. He further said that his car was also attacked. When he went to Ajmer Darbar there too he received a threat to kill him.

Have already deployed 24×7 police protection for Sayyed Talef Taji: PI Sakkardara

“Sayyed Talef Taji has been frequently receiving life threats. In two of such cases we’ve already registered cases and launched a thorough probe. However, no concrete evidence came to fore. As far as security is concerned, Sakkardara Police have already deployed cops with firearms in Sayyed Talef Taji’s protection. Besides, we pay a visit to his home four times a day,” said Dhananjay Patil, Senior Police Inspector, Sakkardara.

