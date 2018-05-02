Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19
Nagpur: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and, current Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on Saturday.
Fadnavis reached out to Twitter to public the news. He has also advised his close contacts to get tested.
Fadnavis on his official Twitter handle wrote:
“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break !
I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation.
Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors.
Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done.
Take care, everyone !,” the tweet reads.