Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for Covid-19

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and, current Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive for novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) on Saturday.

Fadnavis reached out to Twitter to public the news. He has also advised his close contacts to get tested.

Fadnavis on his official Twitter handle wrote:

“I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break !

I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation.

Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors.

Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done.

Take care, everyone !,” the tweet reads.