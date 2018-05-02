Maha Metro makes parking arrangments at stations in Nagpur

Nagpur: The commuters riding in Metro need not worry over parking of their vehicles as Maha Metro has made arragements at its various stations. In view of the commuters faced problems of parking their vehicles while travelling in Metro, the facility has been provided by Maha Metro at their stations.

Parking arrangements and capacity at stations:

•Khapri Metro Station: Cycles – 15, two-wheelers – 59, cars – 22, and two vehicles of disabled persons.

•New Airport Metro Station: Cycles – 22, two-wheelers – 66, cars – 32, and two vehicles of disabled persons.

•South Airport Metro Station: Cycles – 48, two-wheelers – 131, cars – 50, and three vehicles of disabled persons.

•Airport Metro Station: Cycles – 21, two-wheelers – 25, cars – 4, and one vehicle of disabled person.

•Jaiprakash Nagar Metro Station: Cycles – 24, two-wheelers – 30, cars – 00, and two vehicles of disabled persons.

•Ajni Metro Station: Cycles – 46, two-wheelers – 29, cars – 08, and one vehicle of disabled person.

•Rahate Colony Metro Station: Cycles – 48, two-wheelers – 57, and one vehicle of disabled person.

•Sitabuldi Interchange Metro Station: Cycles – 50, two-wheelers – 275.

Dr Dixit interacts with Metro Mitras:

As the run of Nagpur Metro has started gaining momentum running after Covid-19 lockdown, Maha Metro has slashed the fares by 50 percent to attract commuters. This move of Metro will provide relief to the commuters to great extent, said the Maha Metro Managing Director Dr Brujesh Dixit while interacting with Metro Mitras. Dr Fixit talked directly to about 50 Metro Mitras through video-conferencing on Thursday.

During the meeting, information regarding various phases of Metro construction was shared. Metro Mitras stressed for increasing feeder services to provide integrated transport solutions to Nagpurians, online applications for Mahacard, concession to students in ticket fares, 10 percent discount on Mahacard etc.