Nagpur: In a bid to streamline vehicular movement and conserve fuel, the Nagpur Traffic Police have decided to set 14 traffic signals to yellow blinker mode during the afternoon lull from 1 pm to 4 pm. This innovative move comes after careful analysis revealed minimal traffic during these hours, rendering regular signal operation unnecessary.

Motorists travelling through these intersections can maintain a safe speed of up to 20 km/h without stopping, ensuring smoother commutes. The signals affected by this change include prominent locations such as NEERI T-Point, Bajaj Nagar Square, Gajanan Shala T-Point, Trisharan Square, Awari Square, Vijay Talkies T-Point, Kannamwar Square, Ahinsa Square, Rajarani Square, Dharampeth Y-Point, Ajit Bakery T-Point, GPO Square, Mohd Rafi Square, and 10 Number Bridge.

Improving traffic flow and saving fuel

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Archit Chandak, explained the rationale behind the move. “Our observations revealed significantly reduced traffic volumes during the afternoon hours at these locations. By switching the signals to yellow blinker mode, we aim to reduce delays and ensure better traffic flow,” he said. Additionally, the move is expected to cut down on fuel consumption by minimizing idle times at red lights, a significant benefit for both motorists and the environment.

“This initiative is part of our broader strategy to address congestion and promote efficient road use in Nagpur. The pilot will be reviewed after a month to evaluate its effectiveness,” added DCP Chandak.

Continuous monitoring for better traffic management

The Nagpur Traffic Police are committed to improving traffic conditions citywide. “We continuously monitor traffic patterns and review signal timings. Based on our findings, we’ll implement further measures to enhance traffic management for the convenience of motorists and pedestrians alike,” said DCP Chandak.

Locations of signals on yellow blinker mode:

• NEERI T-Point

• Bajaj Nagar Square

• Gajanan Shala T-Point

• Trisharan Square

• Awari Square

• Vijay Talkies T-Point

• Kannamwar Square

• Ahinsa Square

• Rajarani Square

• Dharampeth Y-Point

• Ajit Bakery T-Point

• GPO Square

• Mohd Rafi Square

• 10 Number Bridge

This proactive approach by the traffic police reflects their dedication to ensuring smooth and efficient road usage in Nagpur. The results of this trial will shape future traffic management strategies and help build a more driver-friendly city.