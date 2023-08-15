Devendra Fadnavis’ Birth at Medical College; His Views on Government Hospital

Nagpur: The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, was born at the Government Medical College and Hospital (Medical) in Nagpur. Let’s take a look at what Fadnavis had to say about the hospital where he was born.

During the ground-breaking ceremony of development projects costing INR 182 crores at the medical college held on Monday, Fadnavis stated, “Nagpur is my birthplace and my workplace. This makes me accountable. My birthplace is associated with medical facilities. This requires us to constantly work towards repaying the debt we owe to our birthplace.”

He further added, “I am committed to enhancing medical services by developing the medical infrastructure. Whether it’s about human resources or infrastructure issues, the imperative is to elevate the status of medical services by addressing these shortcomings. The dearth of funds will not hinder the endeavor to elevate the quality of treatment.”

The INR 182 crore ground-breaking event also witnessed the official recognition of 29 modular operation theaters, which will be established with INR 142 crore, and 8 ICU proposals. These developments were approved with governmental consent. Fadnavis shared, “These projects will commence shortly.”

