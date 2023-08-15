IAF’s Maintenance Command Transforms Ghorad Village in Nagpur District

Nagpur: In a commendable stride towards community development, HQ Maintenance Command of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has taken a proactive stance by adopting Ghorad village situated in the Kalmeshwar Taluka of Nagpur district. This initiative is part of the ongoing “Mission LiFE” and has been undertaken as an integral element of the ‘Village Adoption Programme,’ aligning seamlessly with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Maintenance Command, orchestrated a momentous occasion on the 77th Independence Day by unveiling a meticulously arranged library housed within a rejuvenated prefabricated portable cabin. This event marked the apex of HQ Maintenance Command’s concerted endeavors in uplifting Ghorad village.

Addressing the assembled villagers, students, and air warriors of the Maintenance Command, Air Marshal Vibhas Pande underscored the paramount importance of nurturing rural areas for the holistic advancement of India. He reiterated the pivotal role played by hinterlands in shaping the nation’s character, culture, economic expansion, and overall prosperity. Air Marshal Pande also revealed forthcoming plans for enlightening sessions encompassing career guidance, hygiene, and sanitation for the village populace.

In a moment that reverberated with a commitment to sustainable growth, Air Marshal Pande dedicated an orchard teeming with 100 fruit-bearing trees to the village. This gesture not only contributes to augmenting the village’s green cover but also lays the groundwork for future livelihood enhancement.

Adding another dimension to this transformative endeavor, Mrs. Ruchira Pande, President of the Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional), extended her compassionate hand by distributing school bags and essential nutrition packages to the school-going children of Ghorad village. Additionally, the gift of water purifiers aimed to promote health and hygiene among the villagers. The promotion of sports and fitness found its manifestation through the presentation of sports equipment, in line with the ‘Khelo India’ mission.

The 77th Independence Day celebration unfolded with unparalleled enthusiasm in the precincts of Ghorad village. The vibrant gathering witnessed the convergence of villagers, students, and air warriors of the Maintenance Command, radiating a palpable spirit of unity and shared purpose.

HQ Maintenance Command, IAF, is redefining the dimensions of community engagement by weaving an inspiring narrative of transformation and progress through its meaningful interventions. The unfolding tale of Ghorad village stands as a testament to the proactive role played by the Indian Air Force in shaping the destiny of the nation’s grassroots.

