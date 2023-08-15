Nagpur Police slaps Adv. Satish Ukey with MCOCA

Nagpur: In response to a complaint by NIT Divisional Officer Pankaj Patil, the Nagpur Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Adv. Satish Ukey and six others.

It is pertinent to mention that Ukey grabbed headlines after filing an election petition against former Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ukey alleged that Fadnavis did not disclose pending criminal cases against him while filing his nomination papers for the 2009 and 2014 Assembly elections, thereby violating the Representation of People’s Act, 1951. For the past few years, Ukey has also been filing petitions in court against several BJP leaders.

This action was also followed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) taking steps, in addition to the Nagpur Police’s actions.

