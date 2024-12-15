39 Mahayuti leaders take oath as Maharashtra ministers in Nagpur: LIST HERE

Advertisement













The oath-taking for the new ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government was held on Sunday, December 15, in Nagpur, ending the hectic parleys over the Chief Minister chair and ministry allocation.

With this, the new Maharashtra government expanded its cabinet today, consisting of a major share of ministerial berths for the BJP and several Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs as well.

BJP’s state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and BJP leaders Radhakrishna Vikhepatil, Chandrakant Patil, and Pankaja Munde have taken oath as Cabinet Ministers at the Raj Bhavan.

BJP leaders Ganesh Naik and Dhananjay Munde and Shiv Sena leaders Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Uday Samant, and Sanjay Rathod also took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

BJP-

1. Nitesh Rane

2. Shivendraraje Bhosale

3. Chandrakant Patil

4. Pankaj Bhoyar

5. Mangalprabhat Lodha

6. Girish Mahajan

7. Jayakumar Rawal

8. Pankaja Munde

9. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

10. Ganesh Naik

11. Meghna Bordikar

12. Atul Save

13. Jayakumar Gore

14. Madhuri Misal

15. Chandrashekhar Bawankule

16. Sanjay Savkare

17. Ashok Uike

18. Akash Fundkar

19. Ashish Shelar

Shiv Sena –

1. Uday Sammat

2. Pratap Sarnaik

3. Shambhuraj Desai

4. Yogash Kadam

5. Ashish Jaiswal

6. Bharat Gogavale

7. Prakash Abitkar

8. Dada Bhuse

9. Gulabrao Patil

10. Sanjay Rathod

11. Sanjay Shirsat

Nationalists –

1. Aditi Tatkare

2. Babasaheb Patil

3. Dattamama Bharane

4. Hasan Mushrif

5. Narhari Jirwal

6. Makarand Patil

7. Indranil Naik