39 Mahayuti leaders take oath as Maharashtra ministers in Nagpur: LIST HERE

The oath-taking for the new ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Maharashtra government was held on Sunday, December 15, in Nagpur, ending the hectic parleys over the Chief Minister chair and ministry allocation.
With this, the new Maharashtra government expanded its cabinet today, consisting of a major share of ministerial berths for the BJP and several Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs as well.
BJP’s state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and BJP leaders Radhakrishna Vikhepatil, Chandrakant Patil, and Pankaja Munde have taken oath as Cabinet Ministers at the Raj Bhavan.
BJP leaders Ganesh Naik and Dhananjay Munde and Shiv Sena leaders Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, Uday Samant, and Sanjay Rathod also took oath as Cabinet Ministers.
BJP-
1. Nitesh Rane
2. Shivendraraje Bhosale
3. Chandrakant Patil
4. Pankaj Bhoyar
5. Mangalprabhat Lodha
6. Girish Mahajan
7. Jayakumar Rawal
8. Pankaja Munde
9. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil
10. Ganesh Naik
11. Meghna Bordikar
12. Atul Save
13. Jayakumar Gore
14. Madhuri Misal
15. Chandrashekhar Bawankule
16. Sanjay Savkare
17. Ashok Uike
18. Akash Fundkar
19. Ashish Shelar
Shiv Sena –
1. Uday Sammat
2. Pratap Sarnaik
3. Shambhuraj Desai
4. Yogash Kadam
5. Ashish Jaiswal
6. Bharat Gogavale
7. Prakash Abitkar
8. Dada Bhuse
9. Gulabrao Patil
10. Sanjay Rathod
11. Sanjay Shirsat
Nationalists –
1. Aditi Tatkare
2. Babasaheb Patil
3. Dattamama Bharane
4. Hasan Mushrif
5. Narhari Jirwal
6. Makarand Patil
7. Indranil Naik