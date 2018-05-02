Destroy BJP’s stronghold – Anil Deshmukh

Adv. Wanjari holds campaign meeting in Katol and Bhandara

Nagpur – The BJP, which has been talking about providing employment to the youth, has lead the graduate constituency for so many years, but even today, a large number of youth are unemployed. For the bright future of the graduates from various fields & to give them employment opportunities, I appeal to defeat the BJP stronghold by making win Adv. Abhijeet Wanjari who is official candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi, said Anil Deshmukh.He was speaking at the campaign meeting held at Katol. The meeting was attended Guardian Minister of Wardha District Sunil Kedar, Rajendra Mulak, Salil Deshmukh, Nanabhau Gawande, Ramesh Bang and Hukumchand Amdare.

Meetings were held at Katol and Bhandara for the campaign of Adv. Abhijit Govindrao Wanjari.

Anil Deshmukh said, Adv. Wanjari is aware of the issues of the graduates. He has impressive background. Anil Deshmukh appealed graduates to support Adv. Wanjari by electing him with huge margin.

This election is aimed at making a difference in the lives of graduates. Youths cooperation is my strength. I will fight for rights of graduates, assured Adv. Wanjari.

After that a meeting of district office bearers was held at Bhandara. Former MP Madhukarrao Kukde, former minister Vilas Sringarpawar, former minister Nanabhau Panchbudhe, former MLA Rajendra Jain, state general secretary of National Congress Dhananjay Dalal, Nandu Kurzekar, Prabhakar Sapate and Turkar were present as prominently at the meeting.