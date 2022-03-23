5-hour-long uncut version of The Kashmir Files to release soon: actor Punit Issar

If Muslims becomes majority in India, they will compel other for Jihad, the actor said

Nagpur: “The process of releasing a five-hour-long complete version of The Kashmir Files is in pipeline. The film will soon cater to cinephiles on OTT platforms. Though, director (Vivek Agnihotri) will take the final call on the matter,” informed actor Punit Issar here on Wednesday.

Issar was addressing the press conference organised by Siddhivinayak Trust regarding the free screening of blockbuster and controversial movie, The Kashmir Files. Sandip Joshi, former Mayor and President of Siddhivinayak Trust and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Earlier, the Siddhivinayak Trust had planned 10 shows of The Kashmir Files; however, following the tremendous support to their initiative people are also contributing from their part and as a result, we are organizing 14 shows of the movie and soon will touch 20 digit mark, informed Sandip Joshi on this occasion.

Individuals promoted the movie:

On the controversy of BJP Government promoting the movie, actor Punit Issar said that, The Kashmir Files is a blockbuster because of the love it has received from the people. Individuals have come forward and promoted the movie as it portrayed their trauma. We’ve seen vendors giving away free takeaways merely if the customers’ have seen The Kashmir Files. So it’s the love from individuals that has promoted the movie not BJP or PM Narendra Modi, he said.

If Muslims becomes majority in India, they will compel other for Jihad:

Triggering the new controversy, actor Punit Issar said that wherever Muslims have came in majority they have compelled others to commit Jihad. So if the same scenario occurred in India, then remember we have nowhere to go but into the ocean, the actor said.

– Shubham Nagdeve