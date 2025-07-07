NMC’s citywide disability survey enters final phase

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched the final phase of its comprehensive citywide survey to collect data on persons with disabilities, aimed at ensuring they receive benefits under various government schemes. The exercise, conducted in collaboration with Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh, is being carried out by NMC’s ASHA workers across all ten zones of the city.

The survey, undertaken under the guidance of NMC Commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant, Medical Health Officer Dr Deepak Selokar, and Social Development Officer Dr Ranjana Lade, focuses on identifying individuals with any of the 21 officially recognised categories of disabilities.

Ahead of the survey, ASHA workers underwent extensive training from April 2 to April 11, 2025, to ensure accurate data collection and effective communication with residents. The survey gathers critical information such as the type of disability, possession of UDID cards, Aadhaar details, and other relevant documentation necessary for availing welfare benefits.

“The aim is to ensure that persons with disabilities do not miss out on welfare schemes due to a lack of information or incomplete records,” an NMC official said, adding that the data will also help in formulating future policies for their uplift.

While response in most parts of the city, especially from general and middle-class neighbourhoods, has been positive, ASHA workers have reportedly faced resistance and challenges in reaching households in upscale areas.

The NMC has appealed to all citizens, particularly in the final leg of the survey, to cooperate by providing accurate information and ensuring any persons with disabilities in their households are registered.

“This is not just a government formality — it is a shared social responsibility to ensure inclusion and equal opportunities for all,” the NMC emphasised, urging residents to actively support the initiative.

The survey is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing the accessibility of welfare schemes implemented by the central, state, and municipal governments for persons with disabilities in Nagpur.

As per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, disabilities are classified into the following 21 categories: Visual Impairment, Hearing Impairment, Speech Impairment, Locomotor Disability, Mental Illness, Intellectual Disability, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Disabilities, Developmental Speech and Language Disorder, Specific Learning Disabilities (e.g., Dyslexia), Low Vision / Myopia, Epilepsy, Muscular Dystrophy, Skeletal Dysplasia, Dwarfism, Neurological Disorder, Thalassemia, Hemophilia, Sickle Cell Disease, and Acid Attack Victim.