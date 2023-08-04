Deserted Major escapes Army custody during family meeting in Kamptee

Nagpur: Major Rajeev Dhalsingh Bopche (35), who had been declared a deserter from the Indian Army, managed to flee custody during a family meeting at Kamptee Cantonment. The incident occurred on the evening of July 30, when Rajeev was temporarily held at the officer’s mess and given the opportunity to meet his mother Komlesh and brother Sandesh.

The meeting took place after the Immigration Department apprehended Rajeev at the Airport at Nagpur following the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him. During the family meeting, around 8 pm, Rajeev requested to use the bathroom. However, when he failed to return for about 15 minutes, the jawan assigned to guard him discovered that Rajeev had broken the aluminum grill of the window and escaped.

Immediately, top officials were notified, and a search operation was launched within Kamptee Cantonment to locate the fugitive. Despite extensive efforts, there were no traces of Rajeev within the cantonment area. A complaint has been lodged with the Old Kamptee Police by the Guards Regimental officials, and a case has been registered against Rajeev under Section 224 of the Indian Penal Code.

Rajeev’s disappearance from his military posting in Bhatinda, Punjab, in January 2020, had led to an investigation, and subsequently, he was declared a deserter from the Army in February 2020. The Army had also issued a Look Out Circular against him. In a statement, Defence PRO clarified that Rajeev was in transit custody when he managed to escape during the family meeting. In an effort to apprehend the fugitive major, a joint search operation is currently underway, involving both the Military Police and the local police.

