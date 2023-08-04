‘Lokshahi Din’ at NMC on August 7

Nagpur: The ‘Lokshahi Din’ is being organized on Monday, August 7, at the central office of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

As per the decision of Maharashtra State Government dated December 30, 1999, the first Monday of every month is organized as ‘Lokshahi Din’ in order to redress the grievances of the people. Accordingly, on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 10 am, ‘Lokshahi Din’ has been organized at Panjabrao Deshmukh Memorial Standing Committee Hall. Nagpur Municipal Corporation has appealed to the concerned citizens to attend the programme at scheduled time with their grievances.

