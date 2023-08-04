Crime Branch busts gang of vehicle-lifters in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit No. 5 has successfully cracked down on a notorious gang of thieves, responsible for a spate of vehicle thefts in Yashodhara Nagar and Kamptee areas.

The arrest of two vehicle lifters, Faizan Ahmed Niyaz Ahmed (20), a resident of Naya Bazar and his accomplice Syed Danish Sayyad Shamim (20), a resident of Kolsa Taal, Kamptee, led to the unravelling of their involvement in multiple theft cases. The operation began when Rizwan Ahmed Abdul Rehman reported the theft of his motorcycle on the night of July 19. The stolen motorcycle, valued at Rs. 40,000, was traced back to Faizan Ahmed and Syed Danish. During intense interrogation, the accused confessed not only to the theft of Rizwan’s motorcycle but also to four other similar offences, each involving vehicles worth Rs. 40,000.

Advertisement

Upon further investigation, the police recovered the stolen motorcycle, along with the other stolen vehicles, totally worth Rs. 2.70 lakh. The accused have been booked under Section 379 IPC, and their accomplice, Syed Istiyaq Sayyad Mushtak (40), a resident of Abubkar Masjid, has also been arrested for selling the stolen vehicles.

Under the guidance of DCP Detection Mummaka Sudarshan, the arrest was made by PI Gajanan Kalyankar, API Bhopale, PSI Ashish Kohale and staff including Ramchandra Karemore, Pramod Wagh, Ram naresh Yadav, Ronald Anthony, Rajendra Taklikar, Nikhil Jamgade and others.

Two vehicle-lifters arrested:

A two-member gang of vehicle lifters was also busted by Crime Branch Unit No 1 and recovered five stolen vehicles from their possession. The investigation began when Rajkumar Gyanchand Adwani (53), a resident of Kadbi Chowk, lodged a complaint of theft of his Activa moped from Mangalmurti square, Jaitala Road on July 23.

The investigation led to the arrest of Vaibhav Narayan Bhandekar (30), a resident of Sim Takli, MIDC, who revealed names of his accomplice — Anup Santosh Ambade (20), a resident of Vaishali Nagar. The duo had jointly stolen five motorcycles in the past two months from MIDC, Yashodhara Nagar, Dhantoli, and other areas.

The arrest was made by PI Suhas Choudhary, API Pravin Mahanuni and staff including Nutansingh Chhadi, Vinod Deshmukh, Baban Raut, Nitin Wasnik, Sunil Gujar, Sushant Solanke, Ajay Shukla, Sonu Bhawere and others.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement