Depressed over loneliness, teenage girl ends life in Beltarodi

Nagpur: Depressed over loneliness, a teenage girl committed suicide in Beltarodi police limits on Monday.

The deceased, Sanika Praveen Lajurkar (18), a resident of Shiv Heights, Fifth Floor, Prithviraj Nagar, Beltarodi Road, ended her life as she had no close friends. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope in the bedroom of her house around 10 am. In her suicide note which was recovered by the police from her bedroom, Sanika stated that she was taking the extreme step as she had no friends and was feeling lonely.

After recording the statement of her father Praveen Lajurkar (49), Beltarodi Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Similarly, in another incident, Ankit Suresh Gupta (21), a resident of Vasant Villa Apartment, Ganguly Layout, Sonegaon, was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope around 9 pm on Monday. However, the reason behind Ankit taking the drastic step could not be ascertained so far.

On the basis of the information given by Suresh Umashankar Gupta (50), father of the deceased, Sonegaon Police have registered a case and started the probe.

