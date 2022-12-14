14 villages in Maharashtra want to join Telangana

People in 14 villages including Maharajguda, Nake Wada that are situated on the border of Maharashtra-Telangana say they want to join Telangana as the issue of border areas fuels up in Maharashtra.

Sudhakar Jadhav, Deputy Sarpanch of Nake Wada village says, “People are getting benefits from the Telangana govt. I appeal to Mahrashtra to give benefits of more schemes to people here.”

Advertisement

However, Subhash Dhote, MLA, Rajura Assembly Constituency, says “70-80% of the people of 14 villages want to stay with Maharashtra. There are some people who want to merge with Telangana but their no. is very less. The work of giving ownership rights of agricultural land has also started.”

The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra over claims for Belagavi in the southern state intensified on Tuesday, with vehicles from either sides being targeted, leaders from both states weighing in an and pro Kannada and Marathi activists being detained by police amid a tense atmosphere in the border district.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement