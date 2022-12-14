Bank of India’s Sadar Branch duped of Rs 15.81 lakh by cyber crook

Nagpur: In an email spoofing fraud, Bank of India (BoI), Sadar Branch, in Nagpur, was duped of over Rs 15.81 lakh after a cyber crook masquerading over phone as a director of a private company that had two accounts with the bank, tricked its manager into transferring the amount into two different accounts in DCB and ICICI Banks.

Vijay Dhivruji Ramteke (59), Chief Manager, BoI, Main Branch, Sadar, lodged a complaint that his bank manager Rahul Bhonge received a phone call from cell number 8887669903 between October 11, 2022 and October 12, 2022. The caller procured details about the two bank accounts of Khemka Motors and Khemka Motors Private Limited from Bhonge.

Advertisement

Impersonating as Jay Shivshankar Khemka, Director of Khemka Motors Private Limited, the cyber crook sent an official request using a fake email id, which looked similar to the company’s original email id, and compelled the manager to transfer Rs 8.16 lakh to the account one Rizwan Khan in DCB Bank and Rs 7.65 lakh in the ICICI Bank account of Rahul Kumar. Using a similar modus operandi, the fraudster also attempted to get Rs 8.96 lakh transferred to another account of one Dinesh Kumbhar in HDFC Bank.

On the basis of the complaint, Sadar Police registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code read with Sections 66(B),66(C), 66(D) of the Information Technology Act against the crook who made a call from cell number 8887669903, Rahul Kumar, Rizwan Khan and Dinesh Kumbhar holding an account in HDFC Bank. Search for the accused quartet was on.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement