Depleting Navegaon Khairi dam level leads to water woos in city water supply

Repeted power outage at Navegaon Khairi further leads to water woos

Nagpur: The depleting level of Navegaon Khairi dam has added the water woods of city water supply. The Pench-1, Pench-2, Pench-3 & Pench-4 Water Treatment Plants (WTP’s) receives raw water for treatment from Navegaon Khairy dam pumping station. As there is literally no water left in the Gorewada lake (Present level:311.80m) to be utilised in these plants, any interruptions in pumping (due to power failure or low water level) from Navegaon Khairy dam directly affects the clear water pumping from Pench-1, Pench-2, Pench-3 & Pench-4 WTP’s to the nagpur city.

The water level at Navegaon Khairy Dam is at 318.45m which is extremely low. The dead storage allocated to be discharged from Totladoh dam has also been completely utilised and there is hardly any incoming water into the intake well. This is resulting in raw water pumping innerruptions as only 4 pumps instead of 6 pumps remain operational for almost 12 hrs in 24 hrs pumping cycle.

The frequent Power shutdown at khairy headworks is also the cause of disturbance in city water supply.It all started with 4 hrs power shutdown from MSEB on 5th June morning which adversely affected the water supply on auspicious Eid-ul-fitr day in the Nagpur city.

On 6th June again there was a pumping shutdown for one hour and then followed by partial pumping for 3 hours.

Such pumping interruptions is resulting in severe water supply issues in Ghandhibagh zone, Dhantoli zone, Dharampeth zone, Hanuman Nagar zone and Boriyapura feeder main. On 6th June for substantial period during day time there was no water at the hydrants to fill Tankers.

In the absence of pre monsoon rains and at the onset of rainy season the citizens can only wish for early rains to overcome the water scarcity prevailing in the city at the time of intense scorching heat.