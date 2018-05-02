Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jun 6th, 2019

Depleting Navegaon Khairi dam level leads to water woos in city water supply

Repeted power outage at Navegaon Khairi further leads to water woos

Nagpur: The depleting level of Navegaon Khairi dam has added the water woods of city water supply. The Pench-1, Pench-2, Pench-3 & Pench-4 Water Treatment Plants (WTP’s) receives raw water for treatment from Navegaon Khairy dam pumping station. As there is literally no water left in the Gorewada lake (Present level:311.80m) to be utilised in these plants, any interruptions in pumping (due to power failure or low water level) from Navegaon Khairy dam directly affects the clear water pumping from Pench-1, Pench-2, Pench-3 & Pench-4 WTP’s to the nagpur city.

The water level at Navegaon Khairy Dam is at 318.45m which is extremely low. The dead storage allocated to be discharged from Totladoh dam has also been completely utilised and there is hardly any incoming water into the intake well. This is resulting in raw water pumping innerruptions as only 4 pumps instead of 6 pumps remain operational for almost 12 hrs in 24 hrs pumping cycle.

The frequent Power shutdown at khairy headworks is also the cause of disturbance in city water supply.It all started with 4 hrs power shutdown from MSEB on 5th June morning which adversely affected the water supply on auspicious Eid-ul-fitr day in the Nagpur city.

On 6th June again there was a pumping shutdown for one hour and then followed by partial pumping for 3 hours.
Such pumping interruptions is resulting in severe water supply issues in Ghandhibagh zone, Dhantoli zone, Dharampeth zone, Hanuman Nagar zone and Boriyapura feeder main. On 6th June for substantial period during day time there was no water at the hydrants to fill Tankers.

In the absence of pre monsoon rains and at the onset of rainy season the citizens can only wish for early rains to overcome the water scarcity prevailing in the city at the time of intense scorching heat.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
Maharashtra News
एमआयडीसीतील मटका अड्ड्यावर छापा : २२ जुगारी पकडले
एमआयडीसीतील मटका अड्ड्यावर छापा : २२ जुगारी पकडले
धंतोलीतील क्रिकेट सट्टा अड्ड्यावर छापा
धंतोलीतील क्रिकेट सट्टा अड्ड्यावर छापा
Hindi News
पानी की बर्बादी के चलते कटा विराट कोहली का चालान
पानी की बर्बादी के चलते कटा विराट कोहली का चालान
किसानों को कर्ज देने में आना कानी करनेवाले बैंक अधिकारीयों के खिलाफ एफआयआर दर्ज करो : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
किसानों को कर्ज देने में आना कानी करनेवाले बैंक अधिकारीयों के खिलाफ एफआयआर दर्ज करो : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
Trending News
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
Heat wave intensifies
Heat wave intensifies
Featured News
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
Trending In Nagpur
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Depleting Navegaon Khairi dam level leads to water woos in city water supply
Depleting Navegaon Khairi dam level leads to water woos in city water supply
ओबीसी स्कॉलरशिप का लाभ ले विद्यार्थी- डॉ.बबनराव तायवाडे
ओबीसी स्कॉलरशिप का लाभ ले विद्यार्थी- डॉ.बबनराव तायवाडे
Woman electrocuted from hanging pole wires in Ajni Railway Colony, dies
Woman electrocuted from hanging pole wires in Ajni Railway Colony, dies
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
झंकार महिला मंडल का कार्य सराहनीय -डॉ. (श्रीमती) निशा ठाकुर
झंकार महिला मंडल का कार्य सराहनीय -डॉ. (श्रीमती) निशा ठाकुर
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
20 iron channel stolen from Shivaji Sabhagruha
20 iron channel stolen from Shivaji Sabhagruha
Thieves steal cable worth Rs 1.83 lakh from Pratapnagar
Thieves steal cable worth Rs 1.83 lakh from Pratapnagar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145