Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur

Nagpur: As many as 12 people died of sunstroke in the Nagpur city in last 24 hours, police said. After a brief respite, heat wave has intensified in several parts of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

For the last few days, the city has been witnessing a peculiar kind of weather, with the sky remaining cloudy in the morning but later in the day, excessive heat takes the city in its grip.

According to local MeT office, Nagpur is the second hottest place in the state with 47.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday while Brahmapuri emerged as the hottest place with 47.5 degree Celsius.

This was for the third time mercury has crossed 47 degrees Celsius in Nagpur city during this summer.

The continuity of death due to extreme heat wave is still on in the city and police are facing a tough task to perform the last rites as most of the bodies remain unidentified, police said.

Special personnel have been deployed in some police stations for this work, they added.