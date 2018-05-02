Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jun 6th, 2019

Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur

Nagpur: As many as 12 people died of sunstroke in the Nagpur city in last 24 hours, police said. After a brief respite, heat wave has intensified in several parts of the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

For the last few days, the city has been witnessing a peculiar kind of weather, with the sky remaining cloudy in the morning but later in the day, excessive heat takes the city in its grip.

According to local MeT office, Nagpur is the second hottest place in the state with 47.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday while Brahmapuri emerged as the hottest place with 47.5 degree Celsius.

This was for the third time mercury has crossed 47 degrees Celsius in Nagpur city during this summer.

The continuity of death due to extreme heat wave is still on in the city and police are facing a tough task to perform the last rites as most of the bodies remain unidentified, police said.

Special personnel have been deployed in some police stations for this work, they added.

Happening Nagpur
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
City traffic cops host Iftar party for Muslim brethrens
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Nagpur Crime News
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
Maharashtra News
एमआयडीसीतील मटका अड्ड्यावर छापा : २२ जुगारी पकडले
एमआयडीसीतील मटका अड्ड्यावर छापा : २२ जुगारी पकडले
धंतोलीतील क्रिकेट सट्टा अड्ड्यावर छापा
धंतोलीतील क्रिकेट सट्टा अड्ड्यावर छापा
Hindi News
पानी की बर्बादी के चलते कटा विराट कोहली का चालान
पानी की बर्बादी के चलते कटा विराट कोहली का चालान
किसानों को कर्ज देने में आना कानी करनेवाले बैंक अधिकारीयों के खिलाफ एफआयआर दर्ज करो : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
किसानों को कर्ज देने में आना कानी करनेवाले बैंक अधिकारीयों के खिलाफ एफआयआर दर्ज करो : चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले
Trending News
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
Heat wave intensifies
Heat wave intensifies
Featured News
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
Trending In Nagpur
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
ED searches premises of Ratnakar Gutte father of Accidental PM’s director over bank fraud
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Sunstroke claims 12 lives in last 24 hours in Nagpur
Depleting Navegaon Khairi dam level leads to water woos in city water supply
Depleting Navegaon Khairi dam level leads to water woos in city water supply
ओबीसी स्कॉलरशिप का लाभ ले विद्यार्थी- डॉ.बबनराव तायवाडे
ओबीसी स्कॉलरशिप का लाभ ले विद्यार्थी- डॉ.बबनराव तायवाडे
Woman electrocuted from hanging pole wires in Ajni Railway Colony, dies
Woman electrocuted from hanging pole wires in Ajni Railway Colony, dies
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
Murderous attack on notorious goon Shera Chauhan at Pratapnagar bar
झंकार महिला मंडल का कार्य सराहनीय -डॉ. (श्रीमती) निशा ठाकुर
झंकार महिला मंडल का कार्य सराहनीय -डॉ. (श्रीमती) निशा ठाकुर
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
NO charges on RTGS/NEFT transactions: RBI
20 iron channel stolen from Shivaji Sabhagruha
20 iron channel stolen from Shivaji Sabhagruha
Thieves steal cable worth Rs 1.83 lakh from Pratapnagar
Thieves steal cable worth Rs 1.83 lakh from Pratapnagar
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145