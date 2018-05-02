VIT Celebrate Independence Day 2019 with full enthusiasm

Vidarbha Institute of Technology celebrated the Independence Day with zeal. The management staff, faculty members and students saluted the nation and freedom fighters on the occasion.

.

The function started with Flag Hosting which was done at the hands of Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar Principal VIT followed by national anthem. After Flag Hosting, Dr.Uttarwar addressed the students. He inspired them to develop devotion for the nation.

He guided further to inculcate compassion towards others and love and bring the glory to the country. On the occasion patriotic speeches were delivered & songs were sung by student of VIT. The NSS volunteers participate in parade and recreate a micro version of the Independence Day parade at Red Fort.

Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT), said, “Today’s students realize their strengths and abilities and step out in order to contribute to the nation and the world consequently.” Dr.Pooja