Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

VIT Celebrate Independence Day 2019 with full enthusiasm

Vidarbha Institute of Technology celebrated the Independence Day with zeal. The management staff, faculty members and students saluted the nation and freedom fighters on the occasion.
.
The function started with Flag Hosting which was done at the hands of Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar Principal VIT followed by national anthem. After Flag Hosting, Dr.Uttarwar addressed the students. He inspired them to develop devotion for the nation.

He guided further to inculcate compassion towards others and love and bring the glory to the country. On the occasion patriotic speeches were delivered & songs were sung by student of VIT. The NSS volunteers participate in parade and recreate a micro version of the Independence Day parade at Red Fort.

Mr.Jitesh.N.Maheshwari (Chairman,VIT), said, “Today’s students realize their strengths and abilities and step out in order to contribute to the nation and the world consequently.” Dr.Pooja

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Nagpur Crime News
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
सहायक आयुक्तांना सांगीतिक निरोप
सहायक आयुक्तांना सांगीतिक निरोप
रामटेक येथे ठिकठिकाणी ध्वजारोहण उत्साहात साजरा.
रामटेक येथे ठिकठिकाणी ध्वजारोहण उत्साहात साजरा.
Hindi News
बाढ़ ग्रस्तों को 1 करोड़ की मदद करेंगी शहर भाजपा
बाढ़ ग्रस्तों को 1 करोड़ की मदद करेंगी शहर भाजपा
वेकोलि ने हर्षोल्लास से मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
वेकोलि ने हर्षोल्लास से मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
Trending News
SC flays faulty plea on Art370, adjourns hearing
SC flays faulty plea on Art370, adjourns hearing
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
Featured News
मुंबई आणि उपनगरातील प्रमुख दहिहंड्या रद्द, सर्व निधी पूरग्रस्तांना
मुंबई आणि उपनगरातील प्रमुख दहिहंड्या रद्द, सर्व निधी पूरग्रस्तांना
PM expresses concern over ‘population explosion’
PM expresses concern over ‘population explosion’
Trending In Nagpur
बाढ़ ग्रस्तों को 1 करोड़ की मदद करेंगी शहर भाजपा
बाढ़ ग्रस्तों को 1 करोड़ की मदद करेंगी शहर भाजपा
In Gondia Unpaid for 15 years, school teacher commits suicide on Independence day
In Gondia Unpaid for 15 years, school teacher commits suicide on Independence day
Announce relief package for small & marginal traders in flood affected areas of state : Dipen Agrawal
Announce relief package for small & marginal traders in flood affected areas of state : Dipen Agrawal
VIT Celebrate Independence Day 2019 with full enthusiasm
VIT Celebrate Independence Day 2019 with full enthusiasm
वेकोलि ने हर्षोल्लास से मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
वेकोलि ने हर्षोल्लास से मनाया स्वतंत्रता दिवस
बाजीराव साखरे वाचनालयाचे लोकार्पण शनिवारी
बाजीराव साखरे वाचनालयाचे लोकार्पण शनिवारी
मुंबई आणि उपनगरातील प्रमुख दहिहंड्या रद्द, सर्व निधी पूरग्रस्तांना
मुंबई आणि उपनगरातील प्रमुख दहिहंड्या रद्द, सर्व निधी पूरग्रस्तांना
३० मिनट में ४ दर्जन विषयों को मिली मंजूरी
३० मिनट में ४ दर्जन विषयों को मिली मंजूरी
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
जागतिक स्तरावर झेप घेण्यासाठी नागपूर सज्ज : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
जागतिक स्तरावर झेप घेण्यासाठी नागपूर सज्ज : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145