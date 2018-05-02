Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Aug 16th, 2019

SC flays faulty plea on Art370, adjourns hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed anguish over “defective” petitions challenging the scrapping of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the petition by advocate M L Sharma challenging the scrapping of Article 370 has “no meaning”.

“What kind of petition is this? It could have been dismissed but there are 5 other pleas with the registry,” the bench, also comprising S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, said.

“You are not praying for setting aside the Presidential order. What is the prayer it is not clear. It can be dismissed on technical grounds,” the bench said and added that there were five other petitions in the registry which are defective.

The CJI said he spent 30 minutes reading the petition on Article 370 but could not make out anything. The apex court asked lawyers to cure defects in their six petitions on Article 370 and adjourned the hearing.

The bench also noted that it was hearing the petition on Article 370 by breaking the combination of judges hearing the sensitive Ayodhya matter.

The Centre submitted to the bench that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was improving day by day, and curbs are being lifted gradually.

