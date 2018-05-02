Demand to construct Kolhapuri bandharas on Sur River

Nagpur: Farmers and villagers of Ramtek and and nearby areas, under the banner of Krushi Utpadak Sangh, stage dharna agitation in front of Tehsil Office, Ramtek, recently, to press for their various demands.

Led by Convener of Krushi Utpadak Sangh, Adv B J Agrawal and General Secretary, Sandeep Agrawal, the farmers demanded construction of Kolhapuri type bandharas (small dams) on Sur River originating from Khindsi Lake. “Rural areas of district are facing water crisis as groundwater level is depleting fast. Farmers have been facing acute water shortage for irrigation purpose since past 4-5 years. Adding to their woes is deficient rainfall this year,” they said.

This year, 800 borewells were dug in Kachurwahi area. This has resulted in depletion of groundwater level. In this situation, construction of Kolhapuri type bandharas on Sur River is need of the hour. This will result in recharging of water and wells and borewells will get a new lease of life. The bandharas will also ensure water to farmers for irrigation purpose. The State Government should mull construction of bandharas which will also helpful for traders and businessmen. The Sur River dams shouls be included in Jalyukta Shivar scheme,” demanded Krushi Utpadak Sangh.

The negative attitude of Tehsil officials left the agitating farmers red-faced. As soon as the babus got information of dharna agitation, they vanished from office. Even the Tehsil Office SDO was not to be seen in his office. Hence no memorandum could be submitted. A complaint in this regard would be made to the Chief Minister soon, Agrawal said.

Apart from farmers and villagers, the dharna agitation was participated by Krishi Utpadak Sangh Convener Adv B J Agrawal, General Secretary Sandeep Agrawal, Sarpanch of Gat Gram Panchayat, Kachurwahi, Shailesh Raut, Krushi Utpadak Sangh Nagpur Rural President Laxman Mallipedi, Arvind Karemore (Secretary Ramtek), Gulab Wadibhasme, former Sarpanch, Kachurvahi and Narendra Bankule, and several Sarpanchs of of Gram Panchayats.