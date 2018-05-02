CM’s mega roadshows on August 2, 3 in city

Nagpur: In view of upcoming Assembly elections in State, a mega roadshow of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is being organised in Second Capital City of Nagpur in the first week of August.

The roadshow organised by City BJP will be held on August 2 and 3. A meeting of all office-bearers of various units of party was held on Monday morning and details were discussed. On August 2, the roadshow of Chief Minister will commence from Gurukunj Mozari (Talegaon) on Amravati Road and will reach Chinchbhavan at 12 noon. From Chinchbhavan, the roadshow will proceed to Nagpur city.

The Chief Minister Fadnavis and his roadshow will be welcomed at Airport Road, Radisson Blue Hotel Square, Chhatrapati Square, Ajni Square, Rahate Colony Square, Zero Mile, Samvidhan (RBI) Square, Smruti Cinema Square, Sadar Square, Chhaoni Square, Old Katol Road Square, and Gittikhadan Square where the rally will conclude. Later, as per his scheduled programme, Fadnavis will leave for Katol.

On August 3, Fadnavis will kick-start his roadshow from Mayo Hospital Square at 10 am. The rally will pass through Dosar Bhavan Square, Agrasen Bhavan Square, Gandhi Statue Square, Telephone Exchange Square, Ambedkar Square, Vaishnodevi Square, Chhapru Nagar Square, and culminate at Pardi.

According to directives issued to the office-bearers, the Chief Minister will be accorded grand welcome and felicitation at every square. The office-bearers have been asked to mobilise a crowd of 3000 workers and supports at every square for the mega event.