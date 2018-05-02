Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jul 29th, 2019

CM’s mega roadshows on August 2, 3 in city

Nagpur: In view of upcoming Assembly elections in State, a mega roadshow of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is being organised in Second Capital City of Nagpur in the first week of August.

The roadshow organised by City BJP will be held on August 2 and 3. A meeting of all office-bearers of various units of party was held on Monday morning and details were discussed. On August 2, the roadshow of Chief Minister will commence from Gurukunj Mozari (Talegaon) on Amravati Road and will reach Chinchbhavan at 12 noon. From Chinchbhavan, the roadshow will proceed to Nagpur city.

The Chief Minister Fadnavis and his roadshow will be welcomed at Airport Road, Radisson Blue Hotel Square, Chhatrapati Square, Ajni Square, Rahate Colony Square, Zero Mile, Samvidhan (RBI) Square, Smruti Cinema Square, Sadar Square, Chhaoni Square, Old Katol Road Square, and Gittikhadan Square where the rally will conclude. Later, as per his scheduled programme, Fadnavis will leave for Katol.

On August 3, Fadnavis will kick-start his roadshow from Mayo Hospital Square at 10 am. The rally will pass through Dosar Bhavan Square, Agrasen Bhavan Square, Gandhi Statue Square, Telephone Exchange Square, Ambedkar Square, Vaishnodevi Square, Chhapru Nagar Square, and culminate at Pardi.

According to directives issued to the office-bearers, the Chief Minister will be accorded grand welcome and felicitation at every square. The office-bearers have been asked to mobilise a crowd of 3000 workers and supports at every square for the mega event.

Happening Nagpur
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
“FRIENDSHIP DAY ARENA 2k19” party at Tuli International on Aug 4
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest
Nagpur Crime News
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Maharashtra News
वराडा येथील गरजवंत २६ विद्यार्थ्यांना पाठ्यसामुग्रीचे वितरण
वराडा येथील गरजवंत २६ विद्यार्थ्यांना पाठ्यसामुग्रीचे वितरण
कार पलटी होवून ग्राम पंचायत सदस्याचा अपघाती मृत्यू
कार पलटी होवून ग्राम पंचायत सदस्याचा अपघाती मृत्यू
Hindi News
अभाविमं की महिला कार्यकारिणी घोषित
अभाविमं की महिला कार्यकारिणी घोषित
द्वादश ज्योर्तिलिंगों की अपनी अनोखी महिमा: बालव्यास योगेश कृष्ण
द्वादश ज्योर्तिलिंगों की अपनी अनोखी महिमा: बालव्यास योगेश कृष्ण
Trending News
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Transporter assaults, sexually exploits driver in Wadi, Video goes Viral
Did fake police raid take lives of two youths in Sakkardara
Did fake police raid take lives of two youths in Sakkardara
Featured News
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Cops raid Sadar’s Locals Bar & Cafe
Panel discussion : Nagpur start up enthusiasts on what it takes to be there
Panel discussion : Nagpur start up enthusiasts on what it takes to be there
Trending In Nagpur
अभाविमं की महिला कार्यकारिणी घोषित
अभाविमं की महिला कार्यकारिणी घोषित
Demand to construct Kolhapuri bandharas on Sur River
Demand to construct Kolhapuri bandharas on Sur River
CM’s mega roadshows on August 2, 3 in city
CM’s mega roadshows on August 2, 3 in city
Status of Fadnavis men from city gets boost with appointment on key posts
Status of Fadnavis men from city gets boost with appointment on key posts
गरज बहुउद्देशीय संस्था ने ओल्ड एज होम के वृध्दो को दिया स्वास्थ शिबिर का लाभ
गरज बहुउद्देशीय संस्था ने ओल्ड एज होम के वृध्दो को दिया स्वास्थ शिबिर का लाभ
9-yr old boy kidnapped in front of his father in busy Sadar area
9-yr old boy kidnapped in front of his father in busy Sadar area
CBI announces Rs 5 lakh reward for clues on Nimgade murder case
CBI announces Rs 5 lakh reward for clues on Nimgade murder case
SCZCC’s Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Smruti Sangeet Samaroh gets underway in city
SCZCC’s Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Smruti Sangeet Samaroh gets underway in city
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Jaripatka, youth booked
2016 में हुई हत्या को लेकर सीबीआई ने आरोपियों की जानकारी देने पर किया 5 लाख रुपए का एलान
2016 में हुई हत्या को लेकर सीबीआई ने आरोपियों की जानकारी देने पर किया 5 लाख रुपए का एलान
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145