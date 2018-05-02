Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Tue, Jul 13th, 2021

    Delta Variant In Nagpur,, 11 People Infected So Far

    Nagpur: The delta variant (B1.617.2) has been confirmed in the samples of coronavirus patients in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Nagpur Municipal Corporation started tracing the suspected cases from last month. 18 persons and their family members have been quarantined so far.

    Covid in Maharashtra

    8,535 new cases of corona have been reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 6,013 people were discharged, and 156 deaths were recorded. 61,57,799 cases of corona have been reported in the state so far, and 59,12,479 people have been cured. So far, 1,25,878 people have died due to corona in the state. At present, there are 1,16,165 corona patients in the state.

    The recovery rate in Maharashtra is now 96.02 percent, while the death rate is 2.04 percent. On Sunday, 558 new cases of infection were reported in Mumbai, while 15 people lost their lives during this period. As per the bulletin, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra has reached 44,10, 550 including the testing of 21,411 new samples.

    'बालू नीति' का पालन नहीं किया तो जनप्रतिनिधि आगबबूला
    Vaccination in Nagpur crosses 10 lakh mark
    ना. गडकरींच्या मार्गदर्शनात नागपुरात सुरु आहेत विकासाचे नवनवे प्रयोग
    Six English medium schools of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to start from this session
    VIA LEW webinar on "Customer Concentric Business Model" on 16th July 2021 from 3.30 pm on zoom
    CBI traps Central Railway's Nagpur Division Sr DME with Rs 10,000 bribe
    बालकांच्या न्युमोकॉकल लसीकरण मोहिमेचा मंगळवारपासून शुभारंभ
    Sputnik V soft launched in over 50 cities in India:Dr Reddy s
    Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 16 National Highway Projects in Manipur
    Bombay HC refuses to transfer trials of nine criminal cases in Rs 150 cr worth NDCCB scam to Mumbai
