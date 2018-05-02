Delta Variant In Nagpur,, 11 People Infected So Far

Nagpur: The delta variant (B1.617.2) has been confirmed in the samples of coronavirus patients in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Nagpur Municipal Corporation started tracing the suspected cases from last month. 18 persons and their family members have been quarantined so far.

Covid in Maharashtra

8,535 new cases of corona have been reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 6,013 people were discharged, and 156 deaths were recorded. 61,57,799 cases of corona have been reported in the state so far, and 59,12,479 people have been cured. So far, 1,25,878 people have died due to corona in the state. At present, there are 1,16,165 corona patients in the state.

The recovery rate in Maharashtra is now 96.02 percent, while the death rate is 2.04 percent. On Sunday, 558 new cases of infection were reported in Mumbai, while 15 people lost their lives during this period. As per the bulletin, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra has reached 44,10, 550 including the testing of 21,411 new samples.