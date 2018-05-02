Top 8 Tips by The Dermatologist in Bangalore – How to Get Rid of Chest Acne

Chest acne is a common problem among both men and women today. In many cases, it can also be painful. Generally, chest acne tends to increase faster due to the sweat and oil accumulated on the skin. This occurs because the area is mainly covered, so it may be challenging to treat.

Chest acne may also occur due to hormonal changes, overproduction of sebum oil, and poor skin tumor turnover. Since they are stubborn enough to treat immediately, stringent measures can help reduce them on time.

What Causes Acne?

Acne can occur at any part of the body. Generally, these breakouts are the result of oil accumulation. With the increase in oil accumulation, the clogged area also develops bacteria. As a result, pimples may start showing up. These acne breakouts could be present in different types- Nodules, cysts, whiteheads, and blackheads. All of them are different types of acne, so that they may require further treatment on some level. However, some essential tips could help cure most of them without much effort. Chest acne could also be treated in the same manner.

The Top Tips To Break Free From Chest Acne

Antibacterial Soap

The oil accumulation on your chest may naturally result in bacteria that will only increase the size of the acne. In time, the breakout will worsen, leaving your chest with numerous acne marks. Acne may also be a potential sign of unhygienic activities on your body. That is why maintaining hygienic practices to maintain your body health is essential. With an antibacterial soap, you can help eliminate these bacteria on time.

Non-Comedogenic Lotions

Thick cream-based lotions may be a primary cause of oil accumulation in the chest area. Naturally, the increase in bacteria and the size of the pimple is inevitable. Replacing the cream-based lotions with non-comedogenic ones can help keep your skin moisturized for a more extended period. As a result, you may see a reduction in the breakout gradually.

Topical Acne Treatment

Inflammation and oil accumulation can both be troublesome in the chest area. Topical acne treatment can help in decreasing the breakout problem by reducing inflammation to a drastic extent. Thus, you may also be able to say goodbye to those existing blemishes and gain a flawless chest all over again.

Regular Bathing

Generally, taking a bath irregularly may also be one of the primary reasons for chest acne. Using cleansers that contain perfume and dyes may further enhance the chances of acne. With regular bathing and gentle cleansers after each wash, the decrease in this issue is guaranteed. A final cold water rinse will help more.

Exfoliation Every Once A Week

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells that can improve the chances of chest breakout reduction. It can also help boost the fast cell turnover and prevent any skin cells from clogging pores. Using the right products like citric acid exfoliant can help with the same. Make sure you carry out the process every once a week for best practice. You will be able to observe the results on time.

Wear Breathable Clothes

Tight clothes do not allow the skin to breathe. As a result, chest acne may become more prevalent and painful. If you have growing acne all over your chest, ensure that you wear breathable clothes at least till it starts reducing. Also, make sure to wash these clothes every day when you wish to wear them again.

Limit High Sugar Consumption

Individuals who consume high-sugar food may be at a heightened risk of frequent and painful acne breakouts. Ensure to limit the intake so that you can reduce the chest acne on time.

Drink Enough Water

Dehydration has been linked to acne problems for the longest time. The more water you drink, the more likely you are to treat this issue. So, do not keep waiting.

Conclusion

These top eight tips can help beat chest acne breakout. If you follow them precisely, you will observe a significant reduction in your acne problem. Start right away to see the difference.