Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jul 13th, 2021

    After accusing allies of snooping, Patole says no rift in MVA

    Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has sought to suggest the state government is keeping an eye over his movement and claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party feel the ground was slipping from beneath their feet due to his party’s growing influence.

    As his ‘under watch’ statement created a controversy, Patole on Monday claimed wrong information was being spread through the media and asserted there was no dispute among MVA allies and the Congress was being deliberately targeted.

    Reacting to Patole’s suggestion that his movement was being tracked, the NCP, which handles the home department, said his claim was based on incomplete information, while the Shiv Sena asserted that all was well in the ruling alliance.

    Wading into the row, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar should give explanation on the allegations made by Patole.

    It all started with a speech the state Congress president gave in Lonavala, a hill station around 125km from Mumbai, during the weekend.

    Speaking at a meeting of party workers in Lonavala, Patole said the Congress is resurrecting itself in Maharashtra and this has caused disquiet among the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

    The MPCC did not name the two MVA partners while making a reference about them in his speech.

    The Congress is part of the three-party Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘बालू नीति’ का पालन नहीं किया तो जनप्रतिनिधि आगबबूला
    ‘बालू नीति’ का पालन नहीं किया तो जनप्रतिनिधि आगबबूला
    Vaccination in Nagpur crosses 10 lakh mark
    Vaccination in Nagpur crosses 10 lakh mark
    ना. गडकरींच्या मार्गदर्शनात नागपुरात सुरु आहेत विकासाचे नवनवे प्रयोग
    ना. गडकरींच्या मार्गदर्शनात नागपुरात सुरु आहेत विकासाचे नवनवे प्रयोग
    Six English medium schools of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to start from this session
    Six English medium schools of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to start from this session
    VIA LEW webinar on “Customer Concentric Business Model” on 16th July 2021 from 3.30 pm on zoom
    VIA LEW webinar on “Customer Concentric Business Model” on 16th July 2021 from 3.30 pm on zoom
    CBI traps Central Railway’s Nagpur Division Sr DME with Rs 10,000 bribe
    CBI traps Central Railway’s Nagpur Division Sr DME with Rs 10,000 bribe
    बालकांच्या न्युमोकॉकल लसीकरण मोहिमेचा मंगळवारपासून शुभारंभ
    बालकांच्या न्युमोकॉकल लसीकरण मोहिमेचा मंगळवारपासून शुभारंभ
    Sputnik V soft launched in over 50 cities in India:Dr Reddy s
    Sputnik V soft launched in over 50 cities in India:Dr Reddy s
    Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 16 National Highway Projects in Manipur
    Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 16 National Highway Projects in Manipur
    Bombay HC refuses to transfer trials of nine criminal cases in Rs 150 cr worth NDCCB scam to Mumbai
    Bombay HC refuses to transfer trials of nine criminal cases in Rs 150 cr worth NDCCB scam to Mumbai
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145