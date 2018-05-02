After accusing allies of snooping, Patole says no rift in MVA

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has sought to suggest the state government is keeping an eye over his movement and claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party feel the ground was slipping from beneath their feet due to his party’s growing influence.

As his ‘under watch’ statement created a controversy, Patole on Monday claimed wrong information was being spread through the media and asserted there was no dispute among MVA allies and the Congress was being deliberately targeted.

Reacting to Patole’s suggestion that his movement was being tracked, the NCP, which handles the home department, said his claim was based on incomplete information, while the Shiv Sena asserted that all was well in the ruling alliance.

Wading into the row, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy CM Ajit Pawar should give explanation on the allegations made by Patole.

It all started with a speech the state Congress president gave in Lonavala, a hill station around 125km from Mumbai, during the weekend.

Speaking at a meeting of party workers in Lonavala, Patole said the Congress is resurrecting itself in Maharashtra and this has caused disquiet among the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

The MPCC did not name the two MVA partners while making a reference about them in his speech.

The Congress is part of the three-party Shiv Sena-led MVA government.