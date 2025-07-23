Vision For Vidarbha Holds Lecture on Building a Stronger Society Through Women’s Wellbeing

Advertisement



In today’s fast changing world, building a strong and conscious society is the need of the hour. Especially in the Vidarbha region. To address this, Vision For Vidarbha, in association with Falaah Research Foundation, organised a special lecture series titled “Health, Mind & Expression: Perspectives on The Modern Woman” at the Islamic Cultural Centre, Nagpur.

The session featured renowned speakers who shared valuable insights on key issues concerning women’s health, language, media, and psychology.

Dr. Tasneem Ansari spoke on Pre-Marital Women’s Health, highlighting the importance of diet, nutrition, early detection of diseases, hygiene, and cleanliness for young women.

Shams Ur Rehman Alavi talked about the difficulty in balancing societal pressure as well as peer pressure on girls along with the family’s expectations. Citing examples, he explained how to cope with multiple pressures and the stress that comes on girls, in this age. He stressed on the need to be clear about own vision, keeping own hobbies, maintaining interests in multiple aspects, talking at length about the journey of a person evolving with education and taking keen interest in diverse topics, rather than taking others’ social media activity following influence self. Social media timeline does not reflect entire person on real life. These comparisons often unknowingly bring sadness and depression. Rather than needing outside validation from virtual world, focus must be on self-improvement, feeling joyous as well as living own life with contentment while positively working on bettering own capabilities & having the urge to attain more knowledge”, said Alavi, who also mentioned how media often creates a representation of any group that is not entirely correct and hence real figures and data must be known to counter misconceptions.

The key speaker, Dr. Syed Muhammad Fazlullah Chishti, Chairman of Falaah Research Foundation, delivered a thought-provoking lecture on Hijab, Fashion & Psychology. Dr. Chishti spoke about the effects of dressing on human psychology and how the media often misrepresents women who wear the hijab. He explained the connection between fashion and capitalism, drawing attention to the negative impact of blindly chasing fashion trends. He urged the audience to adopt modest dressing and focus on building strong ethical values, which he described as the true wealth of an individual. Dr. Chishti strongly condemned the objectification of women based on appearance, emphasising that a woman’s true beauty lies in her intellectual development. He also highlighted the need for more counselling and interactive sessions for both parents and students to address these issues.

The programme concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where girls and women asked thoughtful questions related to psychology and societal challenges. In their feedback, many participants expressed their desire for Vision For Vidarbha to organise more such sessions on intellectual and academic topics that address pressing concerns of society.

Dr. Iffat Iram and Mr. Nadeem Sheikh were the convenors of the event.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Faizan Ahmed Khan. The event was successfully organised with the efforts of Mohammad Azeem, Ashraf Khan, Nomaan Khan, Dr. Zahoor Solanki, and Ghazi Khan, amon