Nagpur markets dazzle as Raksha Bandhan festivities around the corner

Nagpur: As the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan around the corner, Nagpur’s marketplaces have come alive with vibrant activity. Brothers and sisters are thronging the markets to select intricately designed Rakhis and thoughtful gifts for their beloved siblings. With Raksha Bandhan acting as a precursor to the festive season, this celebratory ambiance is expected to linger for the months ahead. This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Wednesday, August 30.

The streets of Nagpur are bustling with shoppers who are eagerly picking out Rakhis that best represent their bond with their siblings. Alongside these symbolic threads of protection and affection, a diverse array of gift items is being explored, adding a touch of personalization to the festivities.

The impending celebration of Raksha Bandhan, scheduled for August 30, has brought a sense of anticipation and excitement to Nagpur. The essence of this occasion, characterized by the cherished relationship between brothers and sisters, has set a heartwarming tone that is likely to extend well beyond this festival.

As the countdown to Raksha Bandhan continues, Nagpurians are embracing the spirit of togetherness and love, making preparations for a day that symbolizes the enduring bond between siblings.

