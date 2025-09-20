Nagpur youth shines as game developer, author, and award winner at just 20

Nagpur: At an age when most students are busy shaping their academic careers, 20-year-old Prajwal Ghagre from Nagpur has already carved a niche for himself as a game developer and author, earning both national and international recognition.

A B.Tech student at GH Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Nagpur, Prajwal has successfully developed and published eight games on the global platform itch.io, showcasing his technical skills and creativity.

Adding another feather to his cap, he authored and published his first book “Game On: Unity Edition”, which is available worldwide on Amazon. The book is designed to guide aspiring developers in understanding the nuances of game development using Unity, one of the most popular engines in the industry.

Prajwal’s achievements have already earned him prestigious awards. He has been conferred with the Magic Book of Record National Award in Delhi and the International Icon Award 2025. His accomplishments have also received recognition from the India Book of Records (IBR).

Speaking about his journey, Prajwal said, “Balancing academics and passion has been challenging, but every milestone motivates me to do more. I want to inspire young students to believe that with dedication and hard work, dreams can be achieved at any age.”

Prajwal’s story stands as an inspiration for Nagpur’s youth, proving that determination and creativity can open doors to global opportunities even at an early stage of life.