Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Jun 22nd, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Delhi on high alert over terror threat

    The Delhi Police has been put on high alert following intelligence inputs about a probable terror threat to the national capital, sources said on Sunday.

    Intelligence agencies have alerted police on the possibility of four to five men entering the national capital with an intention to carry out a terror attack, they said.

    The sources said all the 15 police districts have been put on high alert along with elite units of the Crime Branch and the Special Cell.

    Special vigil is being maintained on Delhi’s borders and a close watch is being kept in market areas and hospitals, which are seeing a large influx of patients these days, they said.

    Security agencies are on heightened vigil in view of the India-China stand off in eastern Ladakh. — PTI

    Trending In Nagpur
    सारे मिळून योगप्रसार करुया…! : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    सारे मिळून योगप्रसार करुया…! : महापौर संदीप जोशी
    Video: Lockdown goes for a toss as revellers hit night party in Nagpur
    Video: Lockdown goes for a toss as revellers hit night party in Nagpur
    Coal India to ramp up output through MDOs
    Coal India to ramp up output through MDOs
    In Video: The majestic ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse visible in the Sky of Nagpur
    In Video: The majestic ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse visible in the Sky of Nagpur
    International Yoga Day: Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family
    International Yoga Day: Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family
    Nagpur civic chief walks out of meet
    Nagpur civic chief walks out of meet
    Nagpur records 85 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,228
    Nagpur records 85 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,228
    तंत्रज्ञानाचा उपयोग विकास व रोजगारासाठी व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    तंत्रज्ञानाचा उपयोग विकास व रोजगारासाठी व्हावा : नितीन गडकरी
    एमएसएमईत परकीय गुंतवणूक आणण्याचे प्रयत्न : नितीन गडकरी
    एमएसएमईत परकीय गुंतवणूक आणण्याचे प्रयत्न : नितीन गडकरी
    Nagpur Police’s OTP fraud awareness post has a ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ connection; Shoojit reacts
    Nagpur Police’s OTP fraud awareness post has a ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ connection; Shoojit reacts
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0