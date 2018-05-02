7-year-old girl raped in school toilet in Nagpur; accused held

Nagpur: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the toilet of a school in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The alleged crime took place at Kondhasawali village in Katol tehsil on Saturday evening and the minor was rescued by a villager, they said.

The accused, identified as Ankush Bhoskar (25), a local resident, has been arrested, a police official said.

“The girl was playing on a school ground in the village on Saturday evening, when Bhoskar came there and forcibly took her inside the school toilet. He raped her there and also threatened her of dire consequences if she told about it to anyone,” he said.

A villager, who was passing by, heard the girl scream and then rescued her. But the accused managed to escape from the spot at that time. He was, however, arrested later. An offence under IPC sections 376 (a) (b) (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered by Katol police against the accused.

He was produced in a local court, which remanded him in three days of police custody.