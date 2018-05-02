Delhi driver, who lost job, lands in Nagpur police net for drug peddling

Nagpur: Lockdown snatched his job as driver and to earn money he started smuggling narcotics. But his luck ran out and landed him in police custody in Nagpur. A driver from Delhi was nabbed by the city Crime Branch while transporting over 160 kg ganja valued at Rs 24.5 lakh from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi in a four-wheeler.

Acting on a tip off that one Ajay Bhatt was transporting the contraband in a four-wheeler, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Nagpur police led by Deputy Commissioner Gajanan Rajmane laid a trap on outer ring road near Mahalgaon Kapsi. The cops intercepted a Haryana registered SUV and detained Bhatt, native of Vikas Nagar, New Delhi, and carried out a search operation of the four-wheeler and found six sacks of ganja worth Rs 24.5 lakh.

Cops seized over 160 kg ganja, two mobile phones as well as the SUV collectively valued at Rs 31.26 lakh.

According to police, the accused Bhatt worked as a driver in New Delhi before the pandemic-induced lockdown. After lockdown was imposed, Bhatt lost his job. Later, he came in contact with the smuggler of contraband in New Delhi and started peddling drugs.

The smuggler had assigned him a job to bring ganja consignment from Visakhapatnam. The deal was fixed at Rs 25,000 commission. But his luck ran out and he landed in Nagpur police net.



