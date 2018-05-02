Gold, cash stolen from Rly employee’s house in Ajni

Nagpur: Gold ornaments and cash collectively valued at over Rs 5 lakh were stolen from a Railway employee’s house in Ajni.

A resident of Qtr No. 194, Ajni Railway Quarters, Chetan Pappu Khare (32), who works in Railways Signal Maintenance Department, along with his family had gone to Ajmer between March 29 and 31. Unidentified miscreants, taking advantage of locked house, gained entry into the bedroom by breaking the rear door open and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.08 lakh and cash Rs 2 lakh kept in a steel almirah. The theft came to light when Chetan and his family returned home.

Ajni Kankal has registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and is searching for the accused.



