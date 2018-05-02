Busy day: Firefighters tackle 8 fire incidents on a single day in Nagpur

Nagpur: Wednesday the March 31 proved to be a busy day for Nagpur Fire Brigade as the firefighters had to tackle a total eight fire incidents in different parts of the city.

To begin with, the firefighters first attended a call from Narsing Talkies in central Nagpur. Though no loss of life was reported, Fire Brigade officials said the fire was triggered at a DP box and spread to the adjoining shoe shop. Soon it turned into a major blaze. Two fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the fire.

Another fire broke out in Hasanbagh area where a decoration firm godown was on fire. The firm, Shahnai Events, supplies decorative items and other material such as tents, speakers, generators and items required to erect temporary stages for a variety of functions. Ironically, there were eight horses also present at the fiery spot. The firemen could rescue seven of them unscathed while one of them sustained burn injuries. The fire started at around 8.40 am. The inflammable material stocked in the godown only helped the fire take a devastating turn. Dense and acrid smoke could be seen from far away distance as the fire destroyed bamboos, tents, mattresses and other material stocked there estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh. The reason for the fire was not yet known. Four fire tenders – two from Lakadganj, one each from Kalamna and Sakkardara fire stations — were deployed which took almost an hour to douse the fire. There was no loss of life. However, loss of property is huge.

Keeping the firefighters on their toes, an electrical DP box caught fire at Mominpura near Lal School at 9.30 am. A fire tender from Ganjipeth Fire Station attended the fire call. No loss of property or life was reported.

At 9.45 am, the Fire Brigade attended another call at a house of one Anand Hiranwar, opposite Shitlamata Mandir near Bole petrol pump. Household items worth Rs 20,000 were gutted after the fire broke out from a domestic cylinder in the house. A member of his family also sustained minor burns.

The day also saw fire erupting at a scrap vendor’s shop near Sangam Talkies square. Goods worth Rs 50,000 were gutted. The Fire Department also attended two minor fire calls from Besa Power House Chowk and Katol road.



