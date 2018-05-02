Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jun 9th, 2020
    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

    New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday underwent COVID-19 test after developing sore throat and fever, an official said. The official said the 51-year-old chief minister’s fever has come down.

    The test report is expected later in the night or by Wednesday morning. The chief minister had gone into self-quarantine after developing mild fever and sore throat. Kejriwal has not been attending any meeting since Sunday afternoon.

    On Sunday morning, the CM held a cabinet meeting at his official residence which was attended by many ministers, including Sisodia, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials said. Chief Secretary Vijay Dev was also present during the meeting.

    After the cabinet meeting, Kejriwal cancelled all his official engagements, they said. The chief minister has been holding most of his meetings via video conferencing from his official residence for past two months, but has been going to the Delhi LG’s office for some important meetings. On June 2, Kejriwal and Sisodia had attended a meeting at the LG office, which has so far reported 13 COVID-19 cases.

