Covid Cases : 1 from Jaripatka, 7 from Naik Talao test positive

Nagpur: Eight patients including one from Martin Nagar, Jaripatka and Seven from Naik Talao vicinity tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) on Tuesday.

With the latest development, the cases of virus borne disease have surged to 747. Fortunately, close to 500 patients have also been successfully treated with the disease and have safely returned home in the city.

Nagpur on Monday witnessed the infection count increasing by 31 new cases including one death, taking the total toll to 15. However 16 patients including a pregnant woman were successfully treated and discharged from the hospital on Monday itself.