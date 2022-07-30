Alarming! Nagpur reports Covid deaths for four-consecutive days

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 214 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death — fifth death in last four-consecutive days — on Saturday. 281 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 281 cases, 75 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 139 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 2,386 samples (2,046 RT-PCR and 340 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the number of active patients has risen to 1,554 (556 rural and 1,038 city).

