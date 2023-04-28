Deepak Kapoor reviews various projects in MIHAN

Nagpur: Deepak Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary and Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC) on Thursday gave fixed timelines to MADC officials to complete the process for immediate execution of various projects in MIHAN and Amravati Airport.

Kapoor said this in a review meeting of ongoing development works of various companies in MIHAN. He had a marathon meeting for four hours with MADC officials and took a review of new investments, roads and allied infrastructure of the MIHAN project. He took review of Khapri rehabilitation infrastructure work, runway and new terminal building at Amravati airport, etc.

He also took a review of various infrastructure development works and facilities of the MIHAN project including electricity, finance and planning departments. In addition to this, the VC & MD took detailed review of Star Hotel, Patanjali and various other projects in MIHAN. He had a thorough meeting with Pradeep Maheshwari for bringing various industries in Vidarbha for the development of this region and to contribute towards making India a $5 trillion economy.

