Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan’s death

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in Jiah Khan suicide case. A special CBI court delivered its verdict in the case of Jiah Khan’s death by suicide, in which her boyfriend and film star Sooraj Pancholi has been charged with abetment.

“Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty. Therefore you are acquitted,” says Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai.

Jiah, a US citizen, was found dead at her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013. Pancholi was arrested and charged on the basis of a six-page letter purportedly written by the dead actor.

Jiah Khan’s mother had yesterday requested a submission in the court but the defence counsel opposed any more submissions at this stage.

