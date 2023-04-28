Video: Aapli Bus catches fire in Kamptee, alert driver saves 6 passengers

Nagpur: Six passengers had a narrow escape after an Aapli Bus caught fire near Reliance Petrol Pump at Ranala near Kamptee on Thursday afternoon.

The bus (MH31/FC-0971) was plying between Sitabuldi and Kamptee via Shanti Nagar. Around 3.10 pm on Thursday, the driver, Manisg Bhosle, noticed smoke emanating from the engine. He immediately stopped the bus and asked the passengers to get down. The driver, with the help of conductor Pournima Kurhadkar, doused the flames using portable fire extinguishers. Roadside shop keepers also helped. No casualty was reported. The cause behind the fire was reportedly an electric short circuit.

