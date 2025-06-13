Decomposed body of unidentified man found near Spice Hotel, Wadi

Advertisement



Nagpur: A decomposed dead body of an unidentified man, aged around 40 years, was found on June 11 before 2:30 pm, in an open plot near Spice Hotel, Ward No. 4, Sondepar area of Wadi Police Station limits.

The deceased was wearing a light-coloured floral shirt and brown full-length trousers, with a metal kada and a thread tied to his right wrist. His identity is yet to be established.

Based on the information given by Raju Nanaji Adale (38), a resident of Ward No. 4, Sondepar, Wadi, police registered an accidental death case.

